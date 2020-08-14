x
  1. Home
  2.  News
  3.  Local News

Warwick. Coopers Hawk

Warwick, N.Y. /
14 Aug 2020 | 02:57
    This photo submitted by reader Thomas Sudul of Warwick shows what he believes to be a Coopers Hawk.
    This photo submitted by reader Thomas Sudul of Warwick shows what he believes to be a Coopers Hawk. ( Photo submitted)

This photo submitted by reader Thomas Sudul of Warwick shows what he believes to be a Coopers Hawk.