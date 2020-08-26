Warwick. Closing of Main Street for outdoor dining expected to continue through September

Last June Warwick Mayor Michael Newhard received word from the New York State Department of Transportation (DOT) that the Village application for Main Street closure had been accepted.

At that time, the plan, originally suggested by the mayor, included temporarily closing Main Street from 4 to 10 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays and on Sundays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.to allow restaurants to set up tables on what would effectively be a pedestrian mall.

An extension of that plan until the end of September has been approved by the village and it was expected that the New York DOT and the State Liquor Authority will approve the extension.

When the plan was originally approved, Michael Johndrow, executive director of the Warwick Valley Chamber of Commerce, also pointed out that there are many restaurants such as but not limited to Viviano’s, Warwick Thai, The Warwick Inn and Coquito that already have parking areas and the like available for outdoor dining.

- Roger Gavan