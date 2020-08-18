Warwick. Children’s Book Festival canceled

This year’s Warwick Children’s Book Festival, presented by Albert Wisner Public Library and sponsored by Glenn P. and Susan D. Dickes, will not be held.

“We researched and considered ‘virtual’ options with various stakeholders,” festival co-coordinator Lisa Laico, “but ultimately feel that the personal, face-to-face interactions between children, parents, authors and illustrators are what make the event so special.

“My fellow festival coordinator, Judy Pedersen, and I are very disappointed to cancel, but it’s the responsible thing to do for everyones’ health,” Laico added. “Of course, we hope public health circumstances will allow us to bring the festival back next fall.”