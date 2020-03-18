Warwick. Backpack Snack Attack will continue providing food for needy children

Backpack Snack Attack is a local charitable program designed to insure that needy children always have enough to eat on weekends, when they’re not in school.

The program is available to public elementary schools in Warwick, Florida, Pine Island, and Greenwood Lake and there are approximately 300 children currently enrolled.

However, due to the current Covid-19 epidemic, the schools are now closed.

As a result, Dr. David Leach, superintendent of the Warwick Valley School District, asked Backpack Snack Attack volunteer Jenna Price to coordinate a group of volunteers for daily transport of breakfast and lunch meals to the organization’s backpack kids.

And through Facebook, Price has recruited more than 100 volunteers from the community to assist with a grab-and-go meal program during this time of social distancing.

If anyone would like to join this effort, contact Jenna Price through backpacksnackattack.com.

- Roger Gavan