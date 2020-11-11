Warwick. Angel Tree for 2020 to be in place on Nov. 20

There is one popular mainstay during the Holidays that has always deserved more attention than many of the other traditions.

The Angel Tree, which will again be located on Main Street between Akin’s Drug Store and Newhard’s The Home Source, will again be displayed throughout the holiday season

But there are changes.

In the past and pre-COVID-19 days, the annual Angel Tree has benefited the Warwick Ecumenical Food Pantry.

Shoppers were urged to take a tag and purchase a suggested gift or supermarket item which would eventually find its way to the Warwick Ecumenical Food Pantry.

However, because of the pandemic restrictions and the difficulties of distributing a toy or clothing accessory

This year’s Angel Tree will solicit only monetary donations for local non-profit organizations because of the pandemic restrictions and the difficulties of distributing a toy or clothing accessory.

The non-profits include the Warwick Ecumenical Food Pantry, the Warwick Humane Society, the Warwick Historical Society, the Community Center, Winslow Therapeutic Center and Backpack Snack Attack.

Donors simply select the organization they would like to support from the Angel Tree and forward their donation in any amount they choose or by checking off the $50 box.

- Roger Gavan