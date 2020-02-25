Warwick. Albert Wisner Public Library annual election set for April 14

The Albert Wisner Public Library’s annual election will be held on Tuesday April 14, at the library. The library’s operating levy and election of two trustees are on the ballot.

The polls will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Residents of the Warwick Valley School District who are registered to vote may participate in this election.

Voter registration is held at the School District Office during office hours and up to and including April 9. Voting by Absentee Ballot can be requested at the library at least seven days before the election if the ballot is to be mailed and one day before the election if the ballot is to be picked up by the voter.

March 31 public hearing

A public hearing will be held on Tuesday, March 31, at 7 p.m. at the library at One McFarland Drive in the village of Warwick. The proposed FY2020/2021 Operating Budget can be found at the library and online at www.albertwisnerlibrary.org.

Trustee election

There is the election of two Library trustees on the ballot. Library Trustees are elected to serve a five-year term of office. Persons wishing to stand for election as Trustee must return to the library a petition with at least 25 signatures of residents of the Warwick Valley School District no later than 5 pm on Monday, March 16. Petitions are available at the library’s website, www.albertwisnerlibrary.org.

For more information, contact Library Director Rosemary Cooper at 986-1047 ext. 6.