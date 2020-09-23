Warwick Adult Kickball League holds championship game

In a time of social distancing during the pandemic, they found a way to come together to relieve stress and encourage good health with an outdoor activity while building a community bond.

The Warwick Adult Kickball League had its championship game on Friday, Sept. 18, at Veterans Memorial Park.

The game of “kickball” has been around for hundreds of years and often played in grade school.

“This league allows you to simply be a kid again,” said Carl Short who founded the league in 2018.

And the team champions, the “Balls of Fury,” came together like a family.

The win was a little sweeter than usual for this group. Their most valuable player (MVP) was Chelsea Conklin who got her first “clear” scan of being breast cancer free half way through the season and came back fighting since she couldn’t play last year while battling her own fight.

If you are interested in building a team for next year’s season, the Warwick Adult Kickball League will be kicking the big red ball again in late spring.

Visit www.warwickkickball.com and click the link “Contact Us.”

Joyce Peronne provided the photo and information about this event.