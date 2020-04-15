Warwick. A Warwick Valley Chamber update

We are busy at the Warwick Valley Chamber of Commerce trying to get you all the information that our members are sharing with us. Please note that our website is updated daily, so please check it out at www.warwickcc.org if you have any questions.

Some news of note:

· The 2020/2021 Warwick Valley Guide is now on our website, complete with accommodations, food and drink listings, activities, shopping and organizations. Print copies are available at member businesses. Please take a look!

· The Warwick Merchant Guild is collecting donations to help support the employees of both ShopRite and Price Chopper. The plan is to distribute Warwick gift certificates to each employee. Donations can be made by Venmo to Corrine Iurato or dropped off or mailed to Peck's Wine and Spirits, 1 Bank St., Warwick.

· And a reminder to members of our Chamber to take advantage of the mass email benefit we offer. For a $75 fee, we can send out an email, created by you, to our database of more than 1,500 email addresses. Contact us at info@warwickcc.org if you think you might be interested in this.