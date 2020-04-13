x
Warwick, N.Y. /
13 Apr 2020 | 03:31
    Warwick. A sun roof comes in handy especially in these times
    The Eschmann family knows a safe way to visit their friends, neighbors and relatives during the corona virus pandemic. And with the use of a sun roof, it can be fun. ( Photo by Terry Gavan)