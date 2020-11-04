Warwick. 2020 Veterans Day parade and ceremony canceled

Next Wednesday, Nov. 11, there would have been a parade down Main Street culminating in ceremonies at Veterans Memorial Park at the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month, the official time of the World War I Armistice.

One hundred and two years ago, in 1918, after a long and bloody struggle, the Armistice was signed ending the hostilities. But what was celebrated each year as “Armistice Day” was renamed “Veterans Day” in 1954.

If it was not for the COVID-19 pandemic, a crowd including members of the Boy and Girl Scouts, their junior components scout leaders and parents along with local citizens would have gathered at Veterans Memorial Park to honor veterans.

And local officials, members of the Warwick Police Department, the Warwick Fire Department and the Volunteer Ambulance Corps would have joined veteran members of VFW Post 4662 and American Legion Post 214 for the ceremony.

Unfortunately, like many other traditional celebrations, it will have to wait until next year.

- Roger Gavan