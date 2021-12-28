Village of Warwick water billing Clerk Diane Shorter retires after 20 years

WARWICK – On Thursday, December 23, Mayor Michael Newhard and Village of Warwick employees gathered to wish water billing clerk Diane Shorter well on her retirement after 20 years of service. “Diane Shorter,” said Mayor Newhard, “has been a valuable part of our team at Village Hall. As the water billing clerk, she has been the interface of the water department and the public. This she has done with kindness and professionalism. We will miss Diane as will so many of our residents who appreciated her attentiveness and good spirit. We wish her all the best in retirement.”