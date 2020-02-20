Two-vehicle crash results in fatality

A two-vehicle crash in the Town of Monroe Tuesday resulted in the death of a New Jersey man, police said.

According to New York State Police, state troopers responded to the crash on School Road at approximately 7:20 a.m.

The preliminary investigation found that Patrick J. Early, 67, of Warwick, was traveling west in a 2013 Acura TL when he collided with a 1996 Toyota Avalon traveling east driven by Joseph R. Farina, 32, of Mahwah, New Jersey.

Farina was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.