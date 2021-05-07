Tuxedo Park. Tuxedo Park School raises $600 from lemonade sales to fight racism

Tuxedo Park School held a contact-free Lemonade Stand Against Racism on Monday, April 26.

All proceeds have been donated to Color of Change and Asian Americans Advancing Justice (AAAJ), two organizations that aim to advance human rights for Black and Asian communities as well as create a more just and equitable society for all.

Parents, students and family pets drove through during pick-up to support our students’ initiative and grab a cup of lemonade. More than 120 cups sold and more than $600 raised.

Students prepared by painting a beautiful, bright banner, making posters, flyers and handmade thank you cards for each person who bought a cup of lemonade or donated to the cause. Among the student messages were: “Thank you for helping stop the hate” and “One like for lemonade is one dislike for racism!”

“Teaching our children the value of being an engaged citizen is a priority for Tuxedo Park School,” school officials said in the press release detailing the project. “Service-learning connects students’ academic learning to real-world community problem-solving. Our students’ service-learning fosters their commitment within the local communities and creates more conscientious individuals who are kind, fair and responsible.”