Trunk or treat planned at Warwick High School

The Warwick Valley Prevention Coalition has partnered with the Warwick Valley Central School District to bring a fun filled Halloween Trunk-Or-Treat fundraiser event to the community on Sat., Oct. 30 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the parking lot of Warwick Valley High School, located at 89 Sanfordville Rd. in Warwick.

During the event, adults will decorate the back of their cars for Halloween, load up on candy and goodies, and sit in a parking lot for kids to “trick or treat” from car-to-car. In addition, there will be live music, a photo booth, arts and crafts, contests and more.

The Warwick Middle School Students Against Destructive Decisions Club (SADD Club) will be organizing a haunted house under the bleachers. The money raised will be shared between the middle school, high school and the Prevention Coalition. The schools will then distribute the funds raised to their student clubs and the coalition will be using the money raised for their youth coalition.

Admission is $5 per person. Parking will be at the middle school. Safety is a top priority. Participants are asked to use the sign-up genius link located on the Coalitions website at warwicknyprevention.org or on the Warwick Valley Coalition’s Facebook page to select a time slot.