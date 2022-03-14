Town Hall meeting on use of alcohol and marijuana among youth

To inform the community about current drug laws and drug trends, the Warwick Valley Prevention Coalition will hold a Town Hall Meeting on youth substance use, focusing on alcohol and marijuana. The event will be on Wed., Mar. 30 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Warwick Valley Community Center, located at 11 Hamilton Ave. in Warwick.

Panelists will include Jennifer Ocascio from the Mid-Hudson Prevention Resource Center, Lauren Savino from STOP DWI, Lisa DeRitter from the Vernon Coalition, Dr. Kevin Bryson, a dentist, and representatives from the Town of Warwick Police Department.

Any individual who cannot attend live in person but would like a question answered can email their question to francesca.wvpc@gmail.com.