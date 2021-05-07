Top of everybody’s wish list: Ending the year in class

School districts can see the finish line after a tough year negotiating remote, in-person, and hybrid instruction, and everything in-between. Now they’re looking to end the year with students back at their desks.

Ending with a return to normal, however brief, is the overwhelming preference of parents everywhere.

“So many parents and teachers are relieved to have this time, as small as it is, for students to transition into what we’re calling the normalized school experience,” said Karen D’Avino, the superintendent in Vernon, N.J., which on April 12 switched from fully remote learning to in-person instruction. “Hopefully by the time September comes, we’ll have more students back.”

Switching it up

Warwick Valley in Warwick, N.Y., decided to switch from remote learning only — their original plan — to an in-person learning option.

An email sent to parents said the district received 700 responses in response to a survey, in which 93 percent of parents said they want their children to return to daily classroom instruction. Grades 7-12 returned to in-person, full-time instruction on Wednesday, May 5.

Wallkill Valley in Hamburg, N.J., sent out a similar survey. Originally, the district split students into cohorts where each would attend for two days a week and work remotely the other three. Some 75% of parents voted to send their kids back to school.

A Wallkill Valley representative noted that a change in state guidelines allows more students in the classroom.

Wallkill Valley students returned to campus on April 26. School remains in session four days a week, Monday through Thursday, until the end of the semester.

The survey sent out in Goshen, N.Y., asked families to choose between four-day in-person instruction or fully remote instruction. Once chosen, you will not be able to change your child’s learning plan for the remainder of the school year,” said Superintendent Daniel Connor in a letter posted on the school’s website.

And while students in Sparta, N.J., are now in classrooms five days a week, they are attending on a shortened schedule.

“They are thrilled to be back seeing their friends and teachers in person,” said interim superintendent Patrick McQueeney.

Sticking it out

But for some schools, there will be no last-minute changes.

Lenape Valley High School in Stanhope, N.J., plans to stick to its original hybrid school plan. The hassle of a big change so far into the year seemed unnecessary, said the principal, Thomas Claeys.

“We have a hybrid schedule that we’ve had since the beginning of the year,” Claeys said. “And we got started with our semester earlier in the year than most schools, so we’ll be ending before most too.”

Lenape Valley’s hybrid system has students alternating daily between coming to school and learning remotely. “So instead of a change, we plan to continue that until the last day of school on June 4th,” said Claeys.

Lenape Valley is planning in-person events, as guidelines allow.

“Right now we’re hoping to have everything live, but who knows what will change in the next coming weeks,” said Claeys. “We plan to have graduation to be in-person and be a traditional ceremony unless authorities tell us otherwise. Same for senior awards recognition, our senior trip, and our prom.”

Delaware Valley in Pike County, Pa., doesn’t need to switch since most of its students were in classrooms all year.

“We have offered five days a week in-person or five days a week remote all year long,” said John Bell, the superintendent. “The families decided what was best for their children back in September. Approximately 75 percent chose in-person. We will continue this for the rest of the year.”

Why change now?

Parent Jen Hamilton expressed her frustration at the reopening plans in Sparta, N.J. “This was the same issue in February when you announced they were going back,” she said at a recent school board meeting. “What has changed?”

Hamilton and other parents questioned the point at having kids return for the tail-end of the term, calling it “laughable.”

So, why change now, when summer break is only weeks away?

“The biggest challenge for some of these students who were out for more than a year is that transition back to in-person learning,” said D’Avino, the Vernon superintendent.

She said students’ need for social connections pushed her to get them back on campus.

“My concern from the very beginning was the lack of social connection for the kids,” she said. “Students need other students around to understand social cues and to build relationships, which is necessary for social development.”

Experts who study child development say socializing at school teaches kids vital skills and prepares them for the interactions they will have as adults. While this skill may seem to come naturally, it doesn’t. Children have to learn it, as they do their ABC’s.

Christina Scotti is the mother of a fifth grader at North Main Elementary in Monroe, N.Y. She said she was saddened that her child wasn’t getting that social connection, especially at such a young age, when it’s most vital.

“She loves the bus,” Scotti said. “She loves meeting people and talking to other kids. She wasn’t doing that when it was virtual.”

When in April the Monroe-Woodbury school district gave parents of elementary students the option of sending them back for five days a week, Scotti jumped at the opportunity.

“It’s a lot to juggle when it’s virtual,” she said. “I have to figure out if I can take her to work, make sure she has her homework ready, snacks, papers, pencils — all while working myself. I was so relieved to have her back in the classroom, even if it’s for three months. That’s still a very long time.”

And when school officials are also parents, there’s double the reason to want kids back in class.

“I have all of my kids back in school so I am a happy lady,” said the superintendent, Elsie Rodriguez.

Monroe-Woodbury just brought back most middle and high school students. “Our elementary schoolers came back a bit earlier, so we’ve had about 80 percent of our elementary students back since April 12,” Rodriguez said.

The process wasn’t without its frustrations. Since last summer, New York State required that students either be six feet apart or separated by physical barriers. The Monroe-Woodbury custodial staff spent an entire weekend before the students’ return installing barriers. Right after that, the state withdrew the barrier requirement and changed the social distancing rule to three feet.

“So our custodial staff worked so hard on this, we were prepared for this, and then we had to — which is my most unfavorite word right now — pivot to something different,” Rodriguez said.

Despite the many pivots of the past year, she is thrilled because students and teachers are in class once again.

“There is no better alternative than being in-person and being with teachers and classmates,” said Rodriguez. “Having that live interaction and connection with others — there is nothing that will ever take that place.”