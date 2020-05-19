The WAMC Gratitude Project

The Warwick Area Migrant Committee in Pine Island serves local farm worker families and continues to do so now. At no time before have we been more grateful to the Warwick community for its support. We have been contacted by many, asking how the farm worker families are doing.

WAMC, community volunteers and staff from Hudson River HealthCare have been delivering food each week to about 60 households. The food pantry is also open five days a week, providing food for community members who can drive there.

This month, WAMC launched “The Gratitude Project,” which has helped us focus our thoughts and strengthen our approach. We asked farm workers to write about anything they felt grateful for and what they may have learned from their COVID experience. These are some of the things that they have told us, translated and names removed:

· What I learned about this pandemic is together we can make a difference. In this, or in any situation, together, we can overcome what happens, and thanks to organizations such as WAMC and The Alamo, we have food to eat.

· I want to thank you for the food you have brought to my home. It has been a great blessing in these difficult times. Hopefully, God will give you back for you hard work. Thank you very much. God bless you.

· I am thankful for my family, for being together, and for spending time with my family I have learned to see life with different eyes, to enjoy nature, to value everything, but above all, the air that I breathe, freedom, the meaning of a hug, family, and friends.

· We are spending more time with our children, at home, chatting, playing, sharing moments together and loving each other more and understanding each other more. We have learned to value life more, to enjoy every moment of every day God has offered us and to value the food God has given us every day. Also, we have learned to modify our cleaning habits to be more organized and grateful to all the people who spend their time risking their health distributing and bringing food to all families. For all this, thank you and God bless you forever.

The expression of gratitude seems like a natural human response. While it does not take much effort, it yields a tremendous gift to both the person expressing it and those receiving it. Living in these times has made us more aware of the gifts of family, friends, and community, making us feel more grateful.

To learn more about Warwick Area Migrant Committee, visit wafarmworkers.org or follow them on Facebook or Twitter.

Jerry Zimmerman

On behalf of the Pine Island Chamber of Commerce