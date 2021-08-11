x
  1. Home
  2.  News
  3.  Local News

The other pandemic

Monroe. A sea of Black Posters placed around the Millponds in Monroe puts many faces to the addiction crisis in our communities.

Monroe N.Y /
| 11 Aug 2021 | 01:25
    Grief of a loved one lost.
    Grief of a loved one lost.
    Black Posters with the faces of those who lost their lives from overdose lined the path of Monroe ponds and served as a chilling reminder of the overdose crisis. People were able to walk along and read their stories. Photos by Sammie Finch.
    Black Posters with the faces of those who lost their lives from overdose lined the path of Monroe ponds and served as a chilling reminder of the overdose crisis. People were able to walk along and read their stories. Photos by Sammie Finch.
    Viewers pause to read about the faces on the posters.
    Viewers pause to read about the faces on the posters.
    The Silent Memorials speak volumes as viewers were able to hear the stories of these individuals.
    The "Silent Memorials" speak volumes as viewers were able to hear the stories of these individuals.
    Addiction can take over anyone, it does not discriminate. If you or someone you know needs help, please reach out to any Hope Not Handcuffs Hudson Valley participating police precinct or call 833-428- HOPE.
    Addiction can take over anyone, it does not discriminate. If you or someone you know needs help, please reach out to any Hope Not Handcuffs Hudson Valley participating police precinct or call 833-428- HOPE.
    Nancy Liptak of Monroe lost her son Michael to an overdose. He was just 30 years old.
    Nancy Liptak of Monroe lost her son Michael to an overdose. He was just 30 years old.
    Black Posters with the faces of those who lost their lives from overdose lined the path of Monroe ponds and served as a chilling reminder of the overdose crisis.
    Black Posters with the faces of those who lost their lives from overdose lined the path of Monroe ponds and served as a chilling reminder of the overdose crisis.
    The Black Poster Project mission is to help others understand the struggles of addition through stories of lives lost
    The Black Poster Project mission is to "help others understand the struggles of addition through stories of lives lost"
    The family of Megan Anderson came to view the Black Poster Project and laid flowers beside her poster. The mom of two lost her battle with addition after the COVID-19 pandemic limited in-person therapy.
    The family of Megan Anderson came to view the Black Poster Project and laid flowers beside her poster. The mom of two lost her battle with addition after the COVID-19 pandemic limited in-person therapy. ( SAMMIEFINCH)

If a picture is worth a thousand words, then a sea of Black Posters must speak volumes.

On Saturday, Aug. 7, the pathways that surround the ponds of Crane Park in Monroe were lined with Black Posters that put a face, literally, to New York’s addiction crisis.

Attendees were able to walk along the path of posters and get a glimpse of the people behind the posters. While each poster told an individual story, the collection of the posters as whole told an even darker one and served as a reminder that addiction is a deep issue in our local communities.

From the ashes of grief, the powerful project was designed to “help others understand the struggles of addiction through the stories of lives lost.” The Black Poster Project was created by Dee Gillen after losing her son Scott to a heroin-fentanyl overdose 2015.

The event was sponsored by Hudson Valley Hope Not Handcuffs.

“It was an honor to set up The Black Poster Project in Monroe,” Gillen said in an interview. “The support from not only the community, but Hope Not Handcuffs, their Police Department, the town and village leaders as well as invited legislatures was overwhelming. It makes this heavy hearted work we do alongside Alumni in Recovery quite rewarding.

“As we watched so many people come to view the display, talk with our people in recovery as well as our grieving families,” she added, “it leaves us hopeful that we are making a difference.”

According to the New York State Opioid Annual Report 2020, in 2018 New York State had 2,991 opioid related deaths, a 193 percent increase from 2010.

“Losing a child is an extremely painful and lonely journey that is with you every single day,” said Monroe resident Nancy Liptak, who lost her son to addiction in 2015. “Events like the Black Poster Project is a fantastic way to bring awareness about addiction and to hopefully drop the stigma around this pandemic.”

Essentials

Addiction can take over anyone, it does not discriminate. If you or someone you know needs help, please reach out to any Hope Not Handcuffs Hudson Valley participating police precinct or call 833-428- HOPE.

For more information about The Black Poster Project or to make a donation please visit www.theblackposterproject.com.