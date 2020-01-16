x
The new Chamber of Commerce Executive Board

Warwick, N.Y. /
16 Jan 2020 | 11:05
    At its first meeting of the 2020, the Warwick Valley Chamber of Commerce announced the members of its executive board. From left, Secretary Kimberly Starks; Second Vice President Michael Hodge; First Vice President Valerie Zammitti; Michael Johndrow, executive director; President James Mezzetti; Treasurer Susan Ronga; and past President John Redman. A story about the meeting appears on page 22. ( Photo by Roger Gavan)