The new Chamber of Commerce Executive Board

At its first meeting of the 2020, the Warwick Valley Chamber of Commerce announced the members of its executive board. From left, Secretary Kimberly Starks; Second Vice President Michael Hodge; First Vice President Valerie Zammitti; Michael Johndrow, executive director; President James Mezzetti; Treasurer Susan Ronga; and past President John Redman. A story about the meeting appears on page 22. ( )