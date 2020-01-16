Home
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
Subscribe To Paper
Sign Up for Emails
Where to Pick Us Up
Submit Stuff
News
Business
Local News
Police & Fire
Sports
Photos
Your Photos
Submit Your Photos
Milestones
Obituaries
Announcements
Honor Roll/Dean's List
Calendar
Entertainment
Opinion
Cartoons
Columns
Letters to the Editor
Classifieds
Fun & Games
Where In Clues
Where In Answers
Experts
Features
Back to School
Foodie
Healthy You
Home and Garden
Teen
Orange Community Guide
Passaic Community Guide
Pike Community Guide
Sussex Community Guide
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
NEWSLETTER
DONATE
x
Sections
Home
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
Subscribe To Paper
Sign Up for Emails
Where to Pick Us Up
Submit Stuff
News
Business
Local News
Police & Fire
Sports
Photos
Your Photos
Submit Your Photos
Milestones
Obituaries
Announcements
Honor Roll/Dean's List
Calendar
Entertainment
Opinion
Cartoons
Columns
Letters to the Editor
Classifieds
Fun & Games
Where In Clues
Where In Answers
Experts
Features
Back to School
Foodie
Healthy You
Home and Garden
Teen
Orange Community Guide
Passaic Community Guide
Pike Community Guide
Sussex Community Guide
Do Stuff
Subscribe to Paper
Sign Up for Emails
Where to Pick Us Up
Submit Stuff
Place a Classified or Legal Notice
© COPYRIGHT 2019 STRAUS NEWS
Home
News
Local News
The new Chamber of Commerce Executive Board
Roger Gavan
/
Warwick, N.Y.
/
16 Jan 2020 | 11:05
At its first meeting of the 2020, the Warwick Valley Chamber of Commerce announced the members of its executive board. From left, Secretary Kimberly Starks; Second Vice President Michael Hodge; First Vice President Valerie Zammitti; Michael Johndrow, executive director; President James Mezzetti; Treasurer Susan Ronga; and past President John Redman. A story about the meeting appears on page 22.
(
Photo by Roger Gavan
)
Facebook
Twitter
Comentários
Tags
1
James Mezzetti
2
John Redman
3
Kimberly Starks
4
Michael Hodge
5
Michael Johndrow
6
Roger Gavan
7
Susan Ronga
8
Valerie Zammitti
9
Warwick Valley Chamber of Commerce
10
Warwick, N.Y.
MOST VIEWED
MOST COMMENTED