Supervisor’s corner: Hathorn Homestead heroes, public hearings and more

By Michael P. Sweeton

Several years ago we were faced with the loss of one of Warwick’s most historic homes, the John and Elizabeth Hathorn homestead. While the Friends of Hathorn, led by Deputy Town Historian Sue Gardner, searched for solutions an unexpected visit from a local realtor introduced the Town to Arek and Sylvia who had a vision for an inn in our lovely Town. Working together in a public private partnership the homestead was restored, a museum to one of our most prominent citizens was created and another world class dining venue, the Old Stone Inn, was established! Next week Town Historian Richard Hull and I will present Arek and Sylvia with a plaque to honor their achievement and thank them for their investment in our community. This is a great example of how government and the private sector can work together.

Orange County will be holding a virtual Alzheimer’s Community Forum from 1:00-2:30 p.m. on Thursday, February 10. Please join this free community forum to learn about memory loss, Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias. Invite a friend who has been affected by this disease, and share your thoughts about how Office for the Aging can better help people in our Town. To register, call the Alzheimer’s Association at (800)-272-3900.

Government supplied Covid test kits can be ordered online at covidtests.gov.

A work session of the Town Board will be held on Thursday, February 10, 2022, at 6:30 p.m. in the Warwick Town Hall, 132 Kings Highway.

A public hearing to amend Chapter 129, “Short Term Rentals,” will be held on February 10, at 7:15 p.m., in the Warwick Town Hall.

A public hearing to amend Chapter 127, “Sanitary Sewer User Charge System,” will be held on February 10th at 7:15 p.m. in the Warwick Town Hall.

The next regular meeting of the Town Board will be held on Thursday, February 10, 2022, at 7:30 p.m., in the Warwick Town Hall, 132 Kings Highway.