Supervisor’s corner: Friendly visitor training, drive-through Covid-19 testing, Xmas tree drop-off and more

The Warwick Friendly Visitor Program is a free service for Warwick senior citizens and/or people with special needs. The service pairs volunteers with those in their own home or apartment who might need a ride to shopping, doctors, or help with some simple tasks. All the volunteers are vetted and insured so recipients can feel confident in inviting them into their homes. If you or someone you know would like to utilize this service, please call (845)-986-1124, ext. 400, and leave your name, phone number and date of your call. Someone will call you back.

The Warwick Friendly Visitor Program will be holding training sessions for volunteers on Wednesday, February 9th, at 5:30 p.m. and Thursday, February 24th at 10:00 a.m. for those willing to help a senior citizen in our community. The sessions are only 90 minutes long, and your rewards for serving your neighbor will last a lifetime. To reserve a spot either email to volunteer@jfsorange.org, or call (845)-341-1173, ext. 305. Our program is governed by a volunteer council that meets quarterly here at Town Hall. We are currently seeking a chairperson to run the meetings and coordinate policy to ensure the program fulfills its mission for our seniors. If interested please call (845)-986-1120, ext. 241.

St. Anthony Community Hospital will be holding drive-thru Covid 19 testing, Monday through Friday, 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., weather permitting. A doctor’s prescription is required.

Town residents can drop off Christmas trees on Public Works Drive, across from the Warwick Dial-A-Bus building, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. through January 31st.

A work session of the Town Board will be held on Thursday, February 10, 2022 at 6:30 p.m. in the Warwick Town Hall, 132 Kings Highway.

A public hearing to amend Chapter 129 “Short Term Rentals” will be held on February 10th at 7:15 p.m. in the Warwick Town Hall.

A public hearing to amend Chapter 127 “Sanitary Sewer User Charge System” will be held on February 10th at 7:15 p.m. in the Warwick Town Hall.

The next regular meeting of the Town Board will be held on Thursday, February 10, 2022 at 7:30 p.m. in the Warwick Town Hall, 132 Kings Highway.