The Hudson Blue Band will be in concert on Friday, July 31 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on the front lawn of Sugar Loaf Performing Arts Center, 1351 Kings Highway.

The band will play your favorites from Sinatra to Green Day and everything in between.

The outdoor venue is due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Social distancing guidelines apply for everyone’s safety. Bring a blanket, wear a mask and spread out. Sit, stand and dance six feet apart. Food and beverages will be available for purchase.