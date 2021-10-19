x
Stormy skies and skeletons

Warwick /
| 19 Oct 2021 | 02:47
    The bone white of these skeletons carrying what appears to be a wrapped up body stood out against the dark gloomy skies of Saturdays late afternoon storm at West St and Eagles Watch Rd in Warwick. ( PHOTO BY ROBERT G. BREESE)