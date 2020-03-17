Staying sane through Taekwondo

A world on edge, a reality most of us never thought we would experience. But, here we are and we all wonder how to cope.

One way is through the constancy of martial arts practice.

“Our students mean the world to us and in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic we wanted to responsibly practice social distancing ... so we closed just before the New York State mandate was announced," said Grandmaster Doug Cook, owner of the Chosun Taekwondo Academy located at 60 Galloway Road in Warwick. "Still, our members needed to train and live-streaming was the solution.”

The school is currently offering two classes a day via a live-stream platform that permits their students to retain vital martial arts skills, stay active, and focus on something other than the horrific challenges of the day.

“So far, it’s been an unmitigated success," Cook added. "The broadcasts seem to work flawlessly aside from a few glitches, and we are providing our members with a much-needed, beneficial distraction.”

Assisting with the technical intricacies of live-streaming is Walling Road Technologies, LLC, a local firm specializing in web design and digital services.

“If we Warwickians stick together and cooperate with one another as we are with Mark and Patty Damia of Walling Road” Cook noted, “we’ll vanquish this monster. We’re better than this.”

For information regarding programs offered at the Chosun Taekwondo Academy, call (845) 986-2288 or visit their web site at www.chosuntkd.com.