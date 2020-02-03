St. Stephen – St. Edward School celebrates National Catholic Schools Week

Beginning with a family Mass on Sunday, Jan. 26, and concluding on Friday, Jan. 31, St. Stephen – St. Edward Elementary School, 75 Sanfordville Road, joined parochial schools throughout the nation in the celebration of National Catholic Schools Week.

Sponsored by the National Catholic Educational Association (NCEA), the annual observance begins on the last Sunday in January and runs all week with open houses and other activities for students, families, parishioners, and the public in general.

The theme of this week long celebration, the 47th anniversary of Catholic Schools Week, was “Living in Harmony with God’s Creation.”

Catholic Schools of the Archdiocese of New York welcome students of all backgrounds and faiths. .

St. Stephen - St. Edward School has been the parish elementary school of Saint Stephen the First Martyr Parish, serving children in grades Pre-K to Eight, since 1965.

The school, which has a 15:1 student to faculty ratio, offers Spanish lessons in classes Pre-K to 8 along with enrichment, arts and athletic programs.

There are currently 165 students and each student has his or her own lap top computer.

St. Stephen – St. Edward School is accredited by the Middle States Association of Schools and also AdvancED, an accreditation organization described as the world’s largest education community.

“Our school is safe, secure and family orientated,” said Principal Bethany Negersmith. ”And in addition to all our regular classes, we also offer advanced high school honors classes.”

The school celebrated Catholic Schools Week this year with several programs, including a series of events as teachers and children greeted visitors.

The week began on Sunday at a 9 a.m. Mass followed by a free pancake breakfast prepared by members of the Knights of Columbus and later that afternoon a family chili cook-off with games and refreshments.

In addition to daily open house tours, teachers, volunteers and students were able to participate in many of the scheduled events ranging from a Character Day, where students and staff could dress like their favorite book or movie character and a Crazy Hat, Socks and Tie Day to a pep rally and Grade-8 vs. staff volleyball game.

Essentials

The annual tuition for 2020-2021 is $5,975 payable in 12 monthly installments and heavily reduced amounts for families with more than one child. There are other considerations including financial assistance information that will be available by contacting the school.

The Archdiocesan Family Grant for next year is $1,600 per eligible child.

To arrange for a tour or request tuition information for the next school year call Principal Bethany Negersmith or Administrative Assistant Jill Lewis at 986-3533.

Financial assistance and other additional information is also available at www.ApplyCatholicSchoolsNY.org.

For additional information about the school visit: www.ststephenstedward.org ward.org.

- Roger Gavan