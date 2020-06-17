St. Stephen’s to honor 2020 graduates with slideshow

St. Stephen’s Parish will honor all 2020 graduates with a virtual slideshow on its Website, www.ststephenchurchwarwick.org, later this month.

Parents or graduates are requested to submit a photo and information by email to info@ststephenchurchwarwick.org.

To allow time to create the slideshow, the deadline has now been extended to this Monday, June 22. In the subject of the email write Advanced degree, College, High School or 8th Grade Graduate

In addition to the photo provide the name of the College or University and the degree as well as the name of the High School or Elementary School.