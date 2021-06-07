St. Stephen’s plans motorcycle blessing

Father Angelo Micciulla, a former parochial vicar at Warwick’s RC Church of St. Stephen the First Martyr and now Pastor of Holy Family Parish in Staten Island, will at 1 p.m. on July 13, join a formation of fellow motorcycle riders, led by a voluntary Warwick Police escort, on a 30 - 40-mile ride through local country roads.

Micciulla will ride from Staten Island to Warwick on his Indian motorcycle.

Before the ride and after a brief general blessing, he and St. Stephen’s Pastor Rev. Jack Arlotta and Parochial Vicar Father Reynor Santiago will bless each of the bikes individually.

It is not necessary to join the ride and in the past some bikers and those with other vehicles including a motor scooter, a bicycle and even a wheel chair, only came for the blessing.

But most will join the formation for a scenic ride through the Town of Warwick on a well-planned route, designed for safety and followed by a picnic lunch at Edenville General Store: 240 Pine Island Turnpike around 2 p.m.

The cost is $20, and includes a special artist designed T- Shirt and the picnic lunch.

Micciulla is also the Chaplain of the Hudson Valley Chapter of the Shamrocks Motorcycle Club and many of its members are expected to attend the event.

“It’s a wonderful community event for everyone to have fun and feel young, free and blessed,” said Lisa Kevins, who co-chairs the event with Eileen Astorino.

For additional information contact her at: lkevins49@aol.com