St. Patrick’s Day scaled down but not canceled

To curb the spread of coronavirus, the governors of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut had agreed to close bars, restaurants, gyms, movie theaters and casinos indefinitely starting at 8 p.m. on Monday, March 16.

In the Village of Warwick, the leprechauns, who paint a somewhat crooked green line down Main Street for St. Patrick’s Day each year, were back again but they arrived early and before St. Patrick’s Day.

“We saw the handwriting on the wall,” said John Christison, owner of Yesterdays, the oldest of the village pubs. “And that’s why the traditional green line was painted a day early. I just wish the closing order could have waited until after St. Patrick’s Day. Mom and pop stores are the lifeblood of the nation.”

In previous years there were green balloons along Main Street and local pubs and restaurants provided color, Irish music, bagpipes and beverages to celebrate the day.

But by law this year, restaurants and bars, including Yesterdays, Halligan’s and Blarney Station among others were only allowed to serve traditional Irish fare for take-out.

These and other local restaurants plan to continue providing take-out and, in some cases, delivery service for the duration.

“Our great staff,” said Christison, “has stepped up to the plate and they will come in and help us provide free delivery service within 15 miles for any take-out order over $15.”

Other restaurants have different schedules and should be contacted for the latest information.

- Roger Gavan