Spanish Mass at St. Stephen’s celebrated to honor Our Lady of Guadalupe

On Sunday evening, December 6, members of Warwick’s Church of St. Stephen, the First Martyr, attended a mass said in Spanish.

The mass, celebrated by St. Stephen’s Pastor Rev. Jack Arlotta, was held in anticipation of the feast day of Our Lady of Guadalupe, which is December 12.

‘A healing touch from the Holy Spirit during these hard times’

Mayor Michael Newhard also attended and welcomed the members of the Hispanic community.

“It was different this year due to the pandemic,” said Judy Battista, a member of the Spanish Ministry Committee. “We could not gather in celebration afterwards. But it was exactly what we in this Hispanic community needed right now, a healing touch from the Holy Spirit during these hard times, as we hold dear in our hearts our cultural traditions to honor our Lady of Guadalupe with music and prayer.”

The story behind the famous image of the Virgin of Guadeloupe begins in 1531 when a peasant, Juan Diego, claimed that he had an apparition of a young pregnant girl at the Hill of Tepeyac outside Mexico City.

The girl requested that a church be built on that site in her honor.

A miraculous sign

Diego then understood she was the Virgin Mary and told the story to the Archbishop of Mexico City, who instructed him to ask her for a miraculous sign.

Diego reported that the young woman told him to gather flowers and although it was December and beyond the growing season, he discovered roses that were not even native to the area.

When he opened his cloak before the Bishop, the flowers fell to the floor and inside his garment was the image of the Virgin of Guadeloupe, now displayed in the Basilica of Our Lady of Guadeloupe in Mexico City.

During the mass last Sunday the Mariachi band, “Viva Mexico,” served as the choir singing liturgical songs in Spanish. And afterwards, they sang renditions of traditional Mexican songs before a statue of Our Lady of Guadalupe by the altar.

“I don’t think there was a dry eye as we were all filled with emotion,” said Battista. “And I want to thank St. Stephen’s, all members of the Guadalupe committee, and all who volunteer in humble service with the Hispanic Community.”

Essentials

The annual celebration was organized by the Committee of the Spanish Ministry.

The Spanish language mass at the Church of St. Stephen, the First Martyr, is celebrated every first Sunday of the month at 5 p.m.

For COVID update restrictions to attend mass visit https://ststephenchurchwarwick.org/

For information about the Committee of the Spanish Ministry contact Judy Battista at survivoroutreach@ymail.com.

- Roger Gavan