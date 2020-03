● Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially before eating.

● Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

● Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

● Stay home when you are sick.

● Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

● Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

Source: New York State Department of Health: ny.gov/coronavirus