Schmitt requests USDA help local farms

Assemblyman Colin Schmitt has sent a letter to U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue requesting modification of eligibility for the USDA’s Coronavirus Food Assistance Program so more local farms can take advantage of the vital program.

This program which is providing direct payments to small farmers to assist with ongoing COVID-19 pandemic impacts has excluded certain farms in need of assistance including Hudson Valley goat farms and other speciality products.

Schmitt was alerted to the issue by local affected Cornwall Farm, Edgewick Farms.

“Our local small farms are in need of this vital assistance program,” Schmitt said. “The USDA initial eligibility rules do not include small farms in our area such as goat farms and other speciality products. These farms will benefit immensely from modification of the eligibility rules and I urge the USDA to do so in an expedited manner.”