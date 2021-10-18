Rotary Club installs new members

Cindy Vander Plaat and Deborah Giuliani have been installed as returning members of the Warwick Valley Rotary Club.

They rejoin the service organization’s growing number of community volunteers, which now numbers in the 60s.

The installation ceremony was performed by three-time past Rotary president Neil Sinclair.

Warwick Rotarians are local residents who believe in giving back to their community and have as their motto “Service Above Self.” They donate time and money to almost three-dozen community organizations and projects plus provide scholarships to deserving youth.

They meet every Wednesday noon at the Landmark Inn. Prospective members are invited to attend