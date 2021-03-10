Rescue Aid. Schumer releases details of how much federal rescue relief aid will go local municipalities

The House of Representatives gave final congressional approval Wednesday, March 10, to President Biden’s $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan.

According to estimates provided by the office of U.S. Sen. Charles Schumer, Orange County is in line to receive $74.66 million for costs associated to responding to the COVID-19 public health emergency or its associated economic impacts, to support essential workers, to cover lost revenue and to make necessary investments in water, sewer or broadband infrastructure.

The money cannot be used to reduce taxes or pay pension costs.

Following are aid projections, based on the 2019 Census for towns. Village amounts are included in the town figure. There is no separate breakdown yet for the villages. However, all towns and villages will receive an allocation.

Chester: $1.34 million

Goshen: $1.56 million

Monroe: $2.17 million

Palm Tree: $2.95 million

Tuxedo: $.39 million

Warwick: $3.44 million

Woodbury: $1.29 million

There is money in the bill for schools but no breakdown is yet available.

- Jeff Story