Register early to secure a spot at summer camp

Livingston Manor. Now is the time to think about registering a child at one of the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation's summer camps. Registration opens on Sunday, Jan. 26, at 1 p.m. Some weeks fill up quickly. The program offers weeklong adventures in conservation education for children ages 11 to 17. The four residential camps include Camp DeBruce in Livingston Manor (Sullivan County); Camp Colby in Saranac Lake (Franklin County); Camp Rushford in Caneadea (Allegany County); and Pack Forest in Warrensburg (Warren County). Activities include fishing, bird watching, fly-tying, archery, canoeing, hiking, camping, orienteering, and hunter safety education. Campers also engage in outdoor exploration focused on field, forest, stream, and pond ecological principles. They might collect insects in a field, use nets in a stream, investigate soil composition, measure tree sizes, or practice taking field notes and writing in journals. Trips to nearby state lands might include kettle bogs, state parks, fish hatcheries, or nature museums. The cost for one week of camp is $350 per child and includes meals, trips, and a camp t-shirt. The complete schedule of camp weeks and ages is available on the summer camps web page at dec.ny.gov.