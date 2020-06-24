Random Acts of Consignment to close before Aug. 1

Last fall, Random Acts of Consignment, 20 North Main St. in the Village of Florida, celebrated its grand reopening under new management.

Unfortunately the coronavirus pandemic came along and there were strict restrictions imposed on retail shops. As a result the store has announced that it will close or be sold before August 1.

“You can’t operate a business without customers,” said owner Cheryl Petersen. who had moved from the State of Washington to this area last year with her husband and co-owner Doug.

However, the owners see the bright side. And they plan to remain in this area.

They are also holding an auction for the shop’s original painting by Barid of a dress replete with flowers.

“All proceeds will go to benefit the United Negro College Fund,” said Cheryl Petersen.

Bids for the auction can be made through Facebook, Instagram or email randomactsofconsignment@gmail.com.

“I don’t know the history of the artist or painting,” she said, “but the color and design is a favorite of everyone,”.

After closing the shop for three months during the spring and a slow reopening during New York Forward, the Petersens could see the writing on the wall.

“It might take another year before business and sales pick up, but we’d rather have people be safe than hurry into shopping,” said Petersen.

Masks are required to be worn inside the shop.

“We’re wrapping up business with consignors and shoppers and also have connections to donate items to Warwick Hope Chest in Pine Island,” said Petersen.

Consignors: who do not want their items donated to charity, should retrieve them.

Store hours are Thursday, Friday, and Saturday from 12 to 4 p.m. or call for an appointment, 845-651-7012.

- Roger Gavan