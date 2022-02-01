Pre-kindergarten opportunity for the 2022-2023 school year

The Florida Union Free School District offers a universal pre-kindergarten program for children who reside in the district and who are four years old by December 1 of the year they participate. If your child will turn four on or before December 1, 2022, and you would like to participate in the Florida Union Free School District’s pre-kindergarten lottery, please call the Golden Hill Elementary School main office at 845-651-3095, ext. 20050, for information.

The pre-kindergarten program provides young children with an opportunity to participate in challenging, stimulating activities, designed to support their language, cognitive and social development, while remaining sensitive to their strengths and needs.