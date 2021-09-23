Planet Networks Inc. is installing telecommunications equipment in West Milford

Planet Networks Inc. has been given consent by the Township of West Milford to use new and existing poles erected within the public right of way for the installation of telecommunications equipment.

Planet Networks is a telecommunications service provider authorized by the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities to provide local exchange and inter exchange telecommunications services throughout the state of New Jersey. The company had asked West Milford for its consent to use the public rights of way to place the telecommunications facilities aerially on existing and new utility poles and/or in underground conduit and has or will enter into agreements with the utility companies for the use of their poles

“The Mayor and Township Council find that it is in the best interest of the township and its citizens to grant such consent to Planet Networks,” Township Administrator/Clerk William Senande said in a statement to the press.

The township resolution allows the company to install fiber optic cables and related facilities on existing utility poles within the public right of way and to install new poles in accord with terms and conditions as spelled out in the council resolution.

Fifteen-year agreement

The agreement is for 15 years. Planet Network will provide an escrow of $750 and reimburse the township for any actual costs and services rendered by the township or its professionals in connection with the granting of this consent and the use of public right of way.

If a new pole is to be installed Planet Networks agreed to submit an escrow of $750 for the application.

Planet Networks shall indemnify, defend and hold harmless the municipality, its officials, agents, and employees, from and against any claim of liability, damages or loss resulting in bodily injury or property damage out of the company’s use of the public right of way, except to the extent such loss, injury or property damage resulting from the acts or omissions of the municipality.

Liability insurance

Planet Networks will procure and maintain at cost and expense, commercial general liability insurance with limits not less than $1,000,000 for injury or death of one or more persons in any one occurrence and $500,000 for damage or destruction to property in any one occurrence and shall include the municipality as an additional insured on the insurance policy.

The company is responsible for the repair of any damage to pavement or any structure arising from its construction, installation or maintenance of facilities.

According to existing state law the consent of the municipality is needed for the use of the poles of another person unless each person has a lawful right to maintain such poles in a street, highway or other public place.