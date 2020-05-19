Pine Island. Katherine Brieger receives national Lifetime Achievement Award in Migrant Health

The National Association of Community Health Centers has awarded the 2020 Lifetime Achievement in Migrant Health Award to Katherine Brieger.

This award to presented to an individual each year, who has demonstrated a long-term commitment to migrant health.

Brieger was nominated by HRHCare and selected by the Board of Directors of the National Association of Community Health Centers. She has worked with local, state and national projects in migrant health for more than 35 years with HRHCare in the local health center, the Alamo, as well as the other centers of HRHCare in Suffolk and Ulster counties, serving farm workers.

She has coordinated direct health services, outreach programs, community services for the health center.

She has also served farm workers locally as the executive director of the Warwick Area Migrant Committee, which she has led for more than four years.

The activities of this organization include running a summer program for farm worker children, Dulce Esperanza, that has provided valuable care for more than 85 children each summer.

Her national work includes serving as chair and member of the USDA National Advisory Committee for Women and Children’s Nutrition representing the needs of farm workers.

Brieger has served as a technical advisor for several national program,s including a Women’s Health Training program; Prenatal Education Program; Health Literacy project and resource list for Farm worker Health. She was featured in a Migrant Clinicians Network publication on her lifetime of service to this community.

Brieger also served on a Diabetes Advisory program for the New York State Department of Health, representing the needs of migrant and seasonal workers. She has coordinated several grants training farm workers as Community Health Workers in the area of heart health, diabetes, prenatal nutrition as well as childhood nutrition.

Katherine continues to work with both HRHCare and WAMC. She lives in Pine Island with her husband, Joe Maggio.