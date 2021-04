In many Eastern European countries, it is a tradition to have a basket of food blessed on Holy Saturday,

In Poland, for example, the blessing of the baskets is known as święcenie pokarmow wielkanocnych

On Holy Saturday, April 3, Cardinal Timothy Dolan, archbishop of New York, joined by Pastor Bernard Heterto, blessed baskets of food brought by members of the Mission of St. Stanislaus in Pine Island and St. Joseph Church in the Village of Florida. .