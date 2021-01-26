Our view of essential workers has shifted

For most people, normal life came to an unexpected standstill mid-March when the coronavirus took over.

Our view of essential workers shifted. Yes, our nurses, doctors, cops and firefighters were always seen as essential but now so do the grocery store employees who worked tireless hours.

Another group that could now be considered essential is the Warwick Friendly Visitor Program Volunteers.

Even though many doctor’s appointments were canceled or postponed for safety measures, some are far too vital. Many Warwick residents are currently being treated with dialysis, chemotherapy as well as physical therapy. Volunteers still got our neighbors in need to their crucial appointments. We did have to reevaluate our safety protocols (mask wearing, having our neighbor sit in the back seat to keep more distance, extra hand sanitizer, and shopping for instead of with our neighbor).

The Warwick Friendly Visitor program is currently in its fifth year of service to our area’s seniors. We offer the gift of a lift to about 150 neighbors in need. We have also seen an increase in the number of requests for phone call reassurance. This has been a very lonely time for the older, more immune compromised members our community.

If you or anyone you know may be interested in becoming a volunteer with the friendly visitor program, call Jewish Family Services at 845-341-1173 ext. 305 for more information. Follow us on Facebook for future training dates.

This year we are honored to welcome newly elected state Senator Mike Martucci to the Board of Advisors.