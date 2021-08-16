Orange County updates COVID-19 mask recommendations

Orange County Health Commissioner Dr. Irina Gelman issued Public Health Alert #21 last Thursday, Aug. 12:

COVID Update and Mask Recommendation in Orange County

As our community is experiencing a rise in cases, in large due to the Delta Variant, the Orange County Department of Health is recommending the continuation of mitigation strategies which allow for the safe reopening and operation of schools, businesses and events.

Due to the increased number of cases and the presence of the Delta variant in the county, the Orange County Department of Health strongly urges and recommends all persons to wear a mask when indoors in public, in accordance with CDC guidance.

Cases of COVID-19 are on the rise in Orange County. As of Aug. 8, 2021, Orange County’s transmission rate was classified as HIGH by the CDC, up from SUBSTANTIAL two weeks ago, and MODERATE only two months ago.

The average daily count of new COVID-19 cases over the last seven days has increased 115% from the previous week.

Approximately 50% of the total population in Orange County is fully vaccinated, which leaves our community vulnerable to continued disease transmission.

With the Delta variant present in Orange County, it is imperative that health care providers encourage and residents adhere to the CDC Disease Prevention Guidelines including, but not limited to, wearing masks when in public and vaccination among all eligible residents to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

For more information about how you can get vaccinated, visit the Orange County website: www.orangecountygov.com or call the Orange County Department of Health at(845) 291-2330.

For more information about public health recommendation for fully vaccinated people, visit the CDC website: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/fully-vaccinated-guidance.html.