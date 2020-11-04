Orange County to hold online tax foreclosure auction on Nov. 12

Orange County Commissioner of Finance Karin Hablow and Director of Real Property Eric Ruscher have announced that the County will hold a tax foreclosure auction of more than 150 properties on Thursday, November 12th.

Bidding will start at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, November 9th, but none of the parcels will close until November 12th, starting at 11:00 a.m. The catalog, terms and conditions, and registration information are available at NYSauctions.com.

Auction brochures are available at NYSauctions.com and in the lobby of the Government Center at 255 Main Street, Goshen, NY 10924. Please ask security for the brochure at the main entrance to the building.

Auction registration is completely online and must be completed by Tuesday, November 10 at 4:00 p.m. To be approved to bid, prospective bidders must register sign up on NYSAuctions.com, register for the auction and complete the Internet Bidders Packet digitally, providing photo identification (a valid driver’s license or passport) and their social security number. (Incorporated entities will need their EIN number, a copy of the state incorporation filing receipt and a corporate resolution authorizing the registrant to bid.) The deed will be issued in the name that is on the registration, and ownership of the property is not conveyed until the deed is recorded in the Orange County Clerk’s Office.

Successful bidders will be required to tender a deposit equal to $1,000 or 20 percent of the total contract price (the sum of the bid price plus the Buyer’s Premium) immediately. The deposit must be paid by bank teller/cashier check (this must be provided to the auction company by Monday, Nov. 9, at 4 p.m.) or credit card (Master Card, VISA and Discover only). When a bank teller/cashier check is used for the deposit, it must be made payable directly to “Orange County Commissioner of Finance,” with no further endorsement.

Business checks and personal checks will not be accepted. All properties are sold “as is.”

Residents can also visit orangecountygov.com/realproperty for information about the auction. The NYSAuctions.com team is comprised of Absolute Auctions & Realty, Inc. and Haroff Auction and Realty, Inc. of Pleasant Valley. The companies provide real property tax auction services to municipalities throughout New York State and have conducted more than 100 municipal-owned property auctions since 1991.

For more information about Orange County’s tax foreclosure auction, contact Janet Fox or Eric Ruscher at 291-2490.