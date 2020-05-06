Orange County provides 63,000 cloth surgical masks to Orange-Ulster BOCES

Orange County shipped 63,000 cloth surgical masks on Friday, May 1, to Orange Ulster-BOCES to be distributed to the county’s 17 school districts.

“These masks will help students and their families remain safe during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Orange County Executive Steven M. Neuhaus said. “Orange County remains committed to working to stop the spread of COVID-19 and protecting our residents from the illness. Taking preventative measures such as wearing a mask, washing your hands often and practicing social distancing are important safeguards that will help us weather this storm. Working together we will get through this crisis.”

Neuhaus, who helped distribute masks and school lunches to the Goshen School District on Wednesday, May 6, commended the work of the County’s Emergency Services, Health, General Services and Public Works Departments in collaborating to procure and deliver the masks to BOCES. BOCES began distributing the masks to school districts this week.

Families will receive a packet of five masks, which can be worn for a few days and then can be washed.

The masks can be utilized for about 15 wash cycles, before they should be discarded.

The masks will initially be given to students and their families who are in a district’s school lunch program.

“We are very grateful to the County for this donation and we are happy to facilitate the distribution of the masks,” said, William Hecht, Orange-Ulster BOCES District’s Superintendent. “The health and safety of our students and their families is a top priority for us.”

Since March 24, Orange County has distributed more than 23,690 surgical gowns, 40,148 N-95 masks, 135,049 surgical masks, 82,376 pairs of gloves, 7,619 cloth masks, 9,421 bottles of hand sanitizer, 6,451 face shields and 3,797 goggles.