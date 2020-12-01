Orange County COVID-19 cases

The following is the number of conformed COVID-19 cases in Orange County’s three cities and 20 towns as of Tuesday, Dec. 1, according to the county’s website (www.orangecountygov.com/1936/Coronavirus).

2,227: City of Newburgh

1,675: Palm Tree

1,637: City of Middletown

1,440: New Windsor

1,296: Wallkill

1,238: Newburgh

976: Montgomery

947: Warwick

888: Monroe

724: Goshen

575: Blooming Grove

504: Chester

459: Woodbury

441: Highlands

313: Wawayanda

286: Cornwall

255: Mount Hope

228: Hamptonburgh

227: City of Port Jervis

183: Crawford

142: Deerpark

124: Minisink

114: Tuxedo

106: Greenville

The total confirmed positive cases in Orange County is 17,138.

In addition, 531 people have died from the coronvirus.

The county’s website includes the following disclaimer:

The numbers represent cases of COVID-19 that have been confirmed by laboratory testing and reported to the Orange County Health Department with verified local address information. Some records contained unknown errors, which prevented them from being attributed to a municipality.