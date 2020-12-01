Orange County COVID-19 cases

The following is the number of conformed COVID-19 cases in Orange County’s three cities and 20 towns as of Tuesday, Dec. 1, according to the county’s website (www.orangecountygov.com/1936/Coronavirus).
2,227: City of Newburgh
1,675: Palm Tree
1,637: City of Middletown
1,440: New Windsor
1,296: Wallkill
1,238: Newburgh
976: Montgomery
947: Warwick
888: Monroe
724: Goshen
575: Blooming Grove
504: Chester
459: Woodbury
441: Highlands
313: Wawayanda
286: Cornwall
255: Mount Hope
228: Hamptonburgh
227: City of Port Jervis
183: Crawford
142: Deerpark
124: Minisink
114: Tuxedo
106: Greenville
The total confirmed positive cases in Orange County is 17,138.
In addition, 531 people have died from the coronvirus.
The county’s website includes the following disclaimer:
The numbers represent cases of COVID-19 that have been confirmed by laboratory testing and reported to the Orange County Health Department with verified local address information. Some records contained unknown errors, which prevented them from being attributed to a municipality.