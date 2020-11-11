New Windsor. Newly renovated National Purple Heart Hall of Honor opens

The National Purple Heart Hall of Honor, located in New Windsor, is officially reopened on Wednesday, Nov. 11, following a $17 million dollar expansion project by the State of New York.

The ceremony also was intended to commemorate Veterans Day, and attracted Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul, Major General Ray Shields Jr., Orange County Executive Steve Neuhas and other state and local elected officials and decorated members of the military.

The project involved expanding the Hall of Honor to capture more personal and compelling stories of our purple heart recipients through audio and visual media presentations, displays, and war artifacts.

Assemblyman Colin J. Schmitt also was among the public officials who marked the occasion. He attended the very first grand opening of the National Purple Heart Hall of Honor as a student 15 years ago alongside former Gov. George Pataki and the late state Sen. Bill Larkin.

“I want to thank all veterans for their service today and in particular our Purple Heart Veterans,” the assemblyman said. “I also want to thank and remember the late Senator Bill Larkin and Joe Farina, two members of the genesis group, who made the Hall of Honor a reality. While they are no longer with us their memories and legacies live on forever in this place of tribute and honor.”