Neuhaus will deploy with U.S. Navy

Goshen, N.Y. – Orange County Executive Steven M. Neuhaus released the following statement on Monday, March 7, about his upcoming deployment in Europe with the U.S. Navy:

“I have been notified that I will be mobilizing overseas for the United States military and will fulfill my commitment as a member of the armed services,” Neuhaus said. “We have a solid managerial team in place, and I will be in contact with Deputy County Executive Harry Porr, Chairwoman of the Legislature Katie Bonelli and other members of my administration during my deployment. I look forward to completing my mission and returning as quickly as possible to get back to my family and to serve the residents of Orange County.”

Neuhaus is currently serving in the United States Navy Reserves as a Lieutenant Commander, assigned to the Pacific Fleet. He was previously on active duty with the U.S. Navy from November of 2018 to June of 2019. During that time, Neuhaus served with the Combined Joint Special Operations Task Force, spending most of his deployment in various locations throughout Iraq in support of Operation Inherent Resolve, the U.S. Military Campaign against ISIS.

The County Executive also served overseas in South Korea in 2017 and North Africa in 2011.

“We are all grateful for the County Executive’s service and commitment to this country.” Bonelli said. “We will be praying for him, his family and all our military families. I, along with the Legislature, stand behind our County Executive and support his efforts.”