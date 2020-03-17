Neighbors helping neighbors

If you are stuck at home in Warwick because of the coronavirus, there are now two ways you can get help securing food and medicine.

Leo Kaytes Ford

Leo R. Kaytes, president of Leo Kaytes Ford announced Tuesday, March 17, that his company is offering pick and delivery service for people who are either high risk for the virus or homebound (such as parents with children) of prescription and food.

Leo Kaytes Ford will provide service in the Town of Warwick and will be able to take calls until 4 p.m. daily. Deliveries will end at 5 p.m.

To take advantage of this service, call Leo Kaytes Ford at 845 986-1131.

Facebook: 'Adopt a Town of Warwick senior'

Meanwhile, James Mehling, formerly of Warwick Community Ambulance, and three friends have created a Facebook group called "Adopt a Town of Warwick senior," the purpose of which is to provide assistance to the most vulnerable at this critical time.

As of Tuesday, more than 125 people have agreed to help. They will be providing free help with grocery shopping and errands such as the post office, pharmacy, etc.

Mehling said the group has reached out to the four main senior housing complexes and have already with great response. "We also want to reach out to those who live in homes around town not involved with the senior housing complexes," he added.

Mehling said the group plans to assign each senior to a specific volunteer. "There will be no physical interaction to maintain social distancing guidelines" he added.

"Adopt a Town of Warwick senior" can be found on Facebook.

You also can reach Mehling for further information at either 845-258-0251 or via email at fishpants63@yahoo.com.