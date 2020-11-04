Mount Peter Ski Area will open for this 2020-2021 season

Good news for skiers and snowboarders.

The New York Governor’s office recently announced that although during the pandemic, Ski resorts would be allowed to reopen this season at 50 percent indoor capacity.

Under state guidelines, however, skiers must wear masks when not eating, drinking or skiing and must maintain social distance from other groups.

Ski lessons will also be limited to 10 people and all shared equipment must be disinfected between rentals.

Food, beverage and retail service must conform to state-issued guidance and outdoor capacity on mountains will be reduced by 25 percent during peak days or when multiple trails are closed due to unseasonable conditions.

As a result, Mount Peter Ski Area reported that it will open for 2020-2021, but, to date has not received complete guidelines for what will be the ski area’s 85th season..

This weekend, Nov. 7 and 8, Mount Peter will host its annual job fair.

For information, including a job application, visit https://www.mtpeter.com/employment/