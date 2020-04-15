x
  1. Home
  2.  News
  3.  Local News

Middletown.Virtual gardening classes from Cornell Cooperative

Middletown /
15 Apr 2020 | 04:40

    There’s no doubt that one of the great pleasures of gardening is the pleasure of putting your hands into the earth and being present to watch things grow. In-person gardening classes are also part of the experience.

    Usually.

    But now, while the Covid-19 pandemic is keeping us in our homes and separated, Cornell Cooperative Extension master gardeners throughout the state are offering the next best thing – virtual gardening classes via Zoom.

    The schedule for upcoming classes is as follows:

    · Gardening Tips from the Highline, Monday, April 20, 3-4 p.m.

    · Chanticleer Garden, Wednesday, April 22, 10-11 a.m.

    · Safe Pesticide Use for the Home Gardener, Wednesday, April 22, 7-8 p.m.

    · Growing Cut Flowers, Wednesday, April 29, 6-8 p.m.

    · Composting Basics, Wednesday, April 29, 7-8 p.m.

    · Growing Vegetables and Small Fruits, Wednesday, May 6, 7- 8

    For more information or to register for a class, contact Marie S. Patiero at 845-344-1234 or by email at msp278@cornell.edu.