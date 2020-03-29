Middletown. SUNY Orange to offer online campus tours

SUNY Orange’s admissions office has changed its in-person campus tours planned for prospective students into online virtual information sessions in response to the COVID-19 outbreak and social distancing guidelines.

Under the new format, presentations will take place at noon from April 6-10 and will highlight information on how students can apply for admission, learn about financial aid and discover the many student involvement opportunities available. A question and answer chat session will follow the presentation.

The college will be using the Zoom virtual meeting software platform.

To register for a session, visit https://sunyorange.edu/admissions/visit.html.

Although most employees at SUNY Orange are working remotely, the admissions staff remains available to answer questions and provide information about academic programs and services.

Send an email to apply@sunyorange.edu and a staff member will respond. Be sure to include your phone number and email address.

Calls to the admissions office at 845-341-4030 will be returned as soon as possible, but email is a quicker way to connect with the college.

Updates regarding upcoming college admissions events during the COVID-19 response can be found at https://sunyorange.edu/admissions/covid-19-updates.html.